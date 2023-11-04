 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

George Pickens: Fans need ‘urgent care’ after making ‘assumptions’ about Instagram activity

The Steelers’ receiver deleted and unfollowed multiple Steelers related content and accounts

By Jarrett Bailey
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Steelers receiver George Pickens broke his silence on rumors that he was upset with his usage in the offense after seemingly cleaning his Instagram account of anything Steelers related, going as far to unfollow Diontae Johnson and multiple other players.

Pickens posted a new story on his Instagram account implying that fans were making something out of nothing.

“Assumptions lol over a picture,” Pickens said. “That has nun to do with [football]. Y’all need urgent care lol.”

The story has since been deleted.

Pickens has a total of just three catches over the last two games.

