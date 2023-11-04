George Pickens: Fans need ‘urgent care’ after making ‘assumptions’ about Instagram activity

Steelers receiver George Pickens broke his silence on rumors that he was upset with his usage in the offense after seemingly cleaning his Instagram account of anything Steelers related, going as far to unfollow Diontae Johnson and multiple other players.

Pickens posted a new story on his Instagram account implying that fans were making something out of nothing.

“Assumptions lol over a picture,” Pickens said. “That has nun to do with [football]. Y’all need urgent care lol.”

The story has since been deleted.

From George Pickens’ Instagram a few minutes ago. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/HYFYhPBNT8 — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) November 4, 2023

Pickens has a total of just three catches over the last two games.