Saturday Night Open Thread - Hurry… Hard!

If you are wondering about the title tonight, I have two things to point out.
- It’s steel canuck writing and,
- It’s steel canuck writing.
HINT… I ain’t no trashy novel writer and I certainly am Canadian…
Therefore, I am referring to…
- What in THEE ‘tarnation am I talking about?
- Thursday has left me with just as many questions as answers. Good Canada, Bad Canada, Good Kenny, Bad Kenny, Good Rookies, Bad Rookies you get the idea. What question about this team do you want answered before the year is over?
- Who is your unsung hero of the season so far?
- Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Relish, BBQ Sauce are undisputed champs of condiments. Rank them but you get to add in your own choice that is missing or twists one of those listed (ex. Wasabi Mayo).
- You are offered a million bucks to impress someone with your best sandwich. Give us the details!
Loading comments...