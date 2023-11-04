 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saturday Night Open Thread - Hurry… Hard!

For goodness sake, get your mind out of the gutter, this is steel canuck after all…

By steel canuck
/ new
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts after a defensive stop against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium.&nbsp; Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

If you are wondering about the title tonight, I have two things to point out.

  1. It’s steel canuck writing and,
  2. It’s steel canuck writing.

HINT… I ain’t no trashy novel writer and I certainly am Canadian…

Therefore, I am referring to…

  1. What in THEE ‘tarnation am I talking about?
  2. Thursday has left me with just as many questions as answers. Good Canada, Bad Canada, Good Kenny, Bad Kenny, Good Rookies, Bad Rookies you get the idea. What question about this team do you want answered before the year is over?
  3. Who is your unsung hero of the season so far?
  4. Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Relish, BBQ Sauce are undisputed champs of condiments. Rank them but you get to add in your own choice that is missing or twists one of those listed (ex. Wasabi Mayo).
  5. You are offered a million bucks to impress someone with your best sandwich. Give us the details!

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...