Week 9: Early Sunday NFL Open Thread

I nearly forgot to put this together, been basking in the glow of the Steelers victory on Thursday night.
Minn at Atl (-4):
AZ at Cleveland (-12.5): -12.5, is this a college game?
Washington at NE* (-3): I’m a bit surprised NE is favored.
Chicago at NO (-9.5): Only -9.5, AZ must really be bad?
Seattle at Balt (-6): Weekly meteor game.
LAR at GB (-3.5):
TB at TX (-3):
Not a single home dog in the early hours.
Let us know who you’re watching and why?
Let’s sit back and enjoy some early games and conversation with fellow Steelers fans.
Loading comments...