Week 9: Early Sunday NFL Open Thread

I nearly forgot to put this together, been basking in the glow of the Steelers victory on Thursday night.

Minn at Atl (-4):

AZ at Cleveland (-12.5): -12.5, is this a college game?

Washington at NE* (-3): I’m a bit surprised NE is favored.

Chicago at NO (-9.5): Only -9.5, AZ must really be bad?

Seattle at Balt (-6): Weekly meteor game.

LAR at GB (-3.5):

TB at TX (-3):

Not a single home dog in the early hours.

Let us know who you’re watching and why?

Let’s sit back and enjoy some early games and conversation with fellow Steelers fans.