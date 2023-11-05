Terrible Towel Tales: LeBron James says the Lakers are ‘like the Pittsburgh Steelers’

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James compared the Purple and Gold’s early season struggles to the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers following a 120-101 blowout loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. “We’re like the Pittsburgh Steelers right now,” James said. “The Pittsburgh Steelers right now have not out-gained or out-scored any of their opponents in this season right now and yet they’ve got a winning record.”

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martvavis Bryant is attempting an NFL comeback after the league reinstated him following a lengthy suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Bryant has been out of the league since 2018 due to multiple suspensions for failed drug tests. The Steelers’ former fourth-round pick spent the 2014-2017 seasons in Pittsburgh, catching 126 passes for 1,917 yards and 17 touchdowns.