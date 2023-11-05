Steelers vs. Packers odds: Pittsburgh opens as 3-point home favorites in Week 10

The Pittsburgh Steelers will prepare to host the Green Bay Packers in Week 10, with kickoff set for Sunday, November 12 at 1 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium. Here’s a first look at the opening betting odds for the game and the outlook for each of these teams coming out of Week 9.

Steelers vs. Packers Week 10 odds

Point spread: Steelers -3

Over/under: 38

Moneyline odds: Steelers -155, Packers +130

The last time these two teams met was back in the 2021 season, and when the did, these two teams looked very different. Pittsburgh had Ben Roethlisberger under center, while the Packers had Aaron Rodgers — both having since looked toward the future at the position with quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Jordan Love, respectively.

The Steelers enter Week 10 with a 5-3 record tied with the Browns for second place in the division, two games behind the Ravens. Coming off of one of their most convincing offensive performances of the season with a season-high 31.7% first down rate and 36.22 average yards gained per drive, this team will look to build on those successes against this Packers defense, now without star cornerback Rasul Douglas having recently been traded to the Buffalo Bills. Unfortunately for the Steelers' defense, however, they’ve just lost starting ILB Cole Holcomb to a season-ending knee injury. They could also be missing starting All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who suffered a hamstring injury in Week 8, with his status remaining up in the air after missing this past week.

The Packers have had ups and downs of their own, entering the week coming off what was just their third win of the season in Week 9. It’s been a bit of a mixed bag in the year in Love’s first season as a starting quarterback following the trade of Aaron Rodgers to the Jets. To date, he’s completed just 57.7% of passes for 1,492 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. That 57.7% completion rate ranks dead last among quarterbacks with 150 pass attempts so far this season, while his 78.2 NFL passer rating ranked fifth lowest of that same cohort. Though some of that lies with Love, and in particular, issues with inaccuracy, the fact that he is working with one of the youngest and most inexperienced skill position player groups in the league certainly doesn’t help.

Preseason odds for Packers-Steelers in Week 10 sat with the Steelers as 3-point home favorites, with moneyline odds for the Steelers at -148 and the Packers at +124.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.