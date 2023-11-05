Josh Dobbs credits Mike Tomlin for his preparation

Former Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs has certainly gotten around the league. He has been on five teams since the beginning of the 2022 season, and has been traded twice since the beginning of the preseason.

Most recently, Dobbs was traded from the Arizona Cardinals to the Minnesota Vikings ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Dobbs wasn’t supposed to play this week, as he had just shown up in Minnesota a few days ago. Rookie Jaren Hall got the start, but went down with injury, thrusting Dobbs into the game.

The Tennessee product proceeded to throw for 158 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning score with under 30 seconds left in the game. Dobbs also ran for an additional score as the Vikings beat the Atlanta Falcons to improve to 5-4. In the post-game press conference, Dobbs was asked what was going through his mind when Hall went down and he was going into the game. The former Steeler gave a nod to Mike Tomlin.

“In this league, man, there’s never an excuse for your circumstance. I learned that from Coach T. You know, usually, people don’t care about your circumstance, they just want to see you succeed given the circumstance you’re given.”

Dobbs spent the first three years of his career with the Steelers from 2017-29 before being traded to the Jaguars in 2020. He has since spent time in Tennessee, Cleveland, Arizona, and now Minnesota.