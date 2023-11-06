Terrible Towel Tales: Martavis Bryant attempting NFL comeback

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
Martavis Bryant reinstated by NFL: Former Steelers WR looking to return to league for first time since 2018 | Shanna McCarriston, CBS Sports
The 31-year-old’s last football experience was last summer when he played in the XFL for the Vegas Vipers. The Vipers selected him with the fifth pick in the 2023 XFL Skill Players Draft.
His last NFL experience came in 2018 with the Raiders, who were in Oakland at the time. In his final NFL season, he played in eight games, starting two, with 19 receptions for 266 yards, no touchdowns, three rushing attempts and 23 rushing yards.
Former Steelers WRs Struggle in Big Losses | Noah Strackbein, Sports Illustrated
Both Chase Claypool and JuJu Smith-Schuster took the blame for disappointing moments in their Week 9 matchups, as both former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers suffered losses with their respective teams.
For Claypool, he’s still adjusting to his new offense in Miami, but after being called upon by the Dolphins to replace an injured Jaylen Waddle, the former Steelers receiver made headlines for the wrong reason.
Steelers predictions at NFL midseason: George Pickens’ numbers, Matt Canada’s fate | Mark Kaboly, The Athletic
When was the last time you scrubbed your Instagram account? If you haven’t, then we can probably assume that you aren’t an unhappy NFL wide receiver coming off a game in which you managed two receptions for minus-1 yards, and a touchdown called back because you couldn’t get your second foot inbounds. One game was fine, but after two in a row and three of the last five were subpar, Pickens apparently isn’t happy with his role.
On Thursday, Pickens was seen sulking on the bench multiple times, had to be consoled by offensive coordinator Matt Canada at least once and rushed off the field and into the locker room within ticks of the clock running out.
Loading comments...