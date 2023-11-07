Terrible Towel Tales: Steelers tease big announcement

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

It isn’t often that the Pittsburgh Steelers are mysterious, much less cryptic. So when they are, it certainly catches our attention. On Monday, the Steelers social media team shared the image below with a message about a special announcement coming on Tuesday. This post immediately brought out speculation. Most of it centered on the firing of offensive coordinator Matt Canada and the hiring of former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger as his replacement. Neither of these seems plausible, and we have some ideas about what the message might mean.

While outside options could be considered, the Steelers’ easiest choice is to stay within the roster. Luckily enough, the team signed former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker to their practice squad just last week, and immediately, he’s the clear-cut option to be promoted. Walker started 12 games for the Falcons last season, recording 107 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, six pass deflections and two interceptions. Since being Atlanta’s fourth-round pick in 2020, he’s played at least 16 games per season, contributing on defense and special teams.