Terrible Towel Tales: Steelers tease big announcement

Steelers put out cryptic message on social media | Curt Popejoy, Steelers Wire
It isn’t often that the Pittsburgh Steelers are mysterious, much less cryptic. So when they are, it certainly catches our attention. On Monday, the Steelers social media team shared the image below with a message about a special announcement coming on Tuesday.
This post immediately brought out speculation. Most of it centered on the firing of offensive coordinator Matt Canada and the hiring of former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger as his replacement. Neither of these seems plausible, and we have some ideas about what the message might mean.
Steelers Have Option to Replace Cole Holcomb | Noah Strackbein, All Steelers
While outside options could be considered, the Steelers’ easiest choice is to stay within the roster. Luckily enough, the team signed former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker to their practice squad just last week, and immediately, he’s the clear-cut option to be promoted.
Walker started 12 games for the Falcons last season, recording 107 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, six pass deflections and two interceptions. Since being Atlanta’s fourth-round pick in 2020, he’s played at least 16 games per season, contributing on defense and special teams.
Report: Tennessee Titans Plan to Workout Former Steelers WR Martavis Bryant | Tyler Rowland, All Titans
The Tennessee Titans could use more talent overall, but wide receiver is certainly a position that could use reinforcements after Treylon Burks was injured late against the Steelers. Coincidentally, a former Steeler receiver may get a shot to help fill the void if Burks is out.
According to a report from Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, the Titans plan to workout Martavis Bryant. Bryant was suspended indefinitely by the NFL in 2018, but was reinstated this week by the NFL.
