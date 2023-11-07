 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broderick Jones, Joey Porter officially listed as starters on depth chart

The Steelers’ rookies have impressed in increased roles

By Jarrett Bailey
Pittsburgh Steelers v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

After weeks of fans clamoring for young talent to see the field, the Steelers have finally listened.

Both Broderick Jones and Joey Porter Jr. are now officially listed as starters on Pittsburgh’s depth chart.

Jones is listed as the starting right tackle after a very strong performance against the Titans. Joey Porter is now starting over Levi Wallace opposite of Patrick Peterson.

Porter Jr. allowed only one reception on five targets against the Titans, and has only allowed six catches on 21 targets this season, and Jones as yet to allow a sack.

