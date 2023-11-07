 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mike Tomlin says George Pickens’ frustration is ‘non-issue’

The Steelers’ receiver cleared his social media of all Steelers-related content

By Jarrett Bailey
/ new
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Steelers fans had their pitchforks aimed at George Pickens late last week after the receiver cleared his Instagram of all Steelers-related content and unfollowed several teammates and coaches.

Later on, Pickens posted a story to his Instagram saying fans need “urgent care” for looking so far into things before re-following teammates. This seemed to be an act of frustration after Pickens only had three catches over the last two games. Head coach Mike Tomlin defended his star receiver.

“[Pickens] expresses his frustrations all the time,” Tomlin said. “He wants to be significant. He wants to be a reason why we’re successful. I want guys who want the football. I want guys who want to be central to our success. That’s a non-issue.”

Pickens leads the team in receptions, yards, and touchdown receptions.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...