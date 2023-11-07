 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mike Tomlin compliments Kenny Pickett’s fourth quarter play

The Steelers’ Head Coach said Pickett “runs to the challenges and not from them.”

By Mike Nicastro
/ new
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no secret at this point that Steelers QB Kenny Pickett plays his best football in crunch time. Following a comeback win against the Tennessee Titans this past Thursday Night, Pickett now has six fourth quarter comebacks and seven game-winning drives in just 20 career games.

Pickett’s quarterback rating this season in quarters one through three is a paltry 75.3. His rating in the fourth quarter spikes dramatically, at 108.2. Those are staggering numbers for a young quarterback. But it’s just as staggering that Pickett has only thrown a combined 13 total touchdown passes in those games.

Mike Tomlin was asked about Pickett’s lack of production through the first three-quarters today, and quickly pivoted to his fourth-quarter clutch gene, saying, “He’s [Pickett] awesome in the 4th quarter. He rises up in those moments.”

Tomlin mentioned that Pickett is a guy who runs to challenges, and not from them. However, he also added that “those other quarters we’re working on.”

Here is the full quote:

For the Steelers to remain competitive in a loaded AFC, they’ll need Pickett to figure it out before crunch time. But there’s no questioning he plays his best when it matters most.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...