Steelers OC Matt Canada will continue calling plays from the sideline, Mike Tomlin says

The Steelers made a noteworthy change in their 20-16 win over the Tennesse Titans last Thursday. They moved much-maligned OC Matt Canada to the sidelines instead of the press-box, in an effort to alter the course of one of the worst offenses in the NFL.

Pittsburgh currently ranks in the bottom five of most statistical categories, including 29th in total offense per game, at just 278.5 yards.

The offense didn’t necessarily turn into a juggernaut; however, they did score on their opening drive for the first time since December 18th, 2022, against the Panthers.

Tomlin was asked in his presser about the change, saying, “I thought it aided in communication. The face-to-face component can add a little value to our cause.”

He also said the “reviews were positive,” — insinuating that the Steelers’ players were complimentary of the move. Tomlin confirmed that Canada will be back on the sidelines again this Sunday when the Steelers take on the Green Bay Packers.

They will be looking to go 2-0 after the change.

