 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steelers to wear throwback “block number” uniforms Week 10 vs. Packers

The fan favorite jerseys will make an appearance against Green Bay on Sunday.

By Ryland Bickley
/ new
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) reacts after sacking Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr during the second half at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on December 24, 2022. Pittsburgh Steelers Vs Las Vegas Raiders Week 16 Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

As teased earlier this week, the Steelers made an announcement at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 7. The Steelers announced that they will be wearing their throwback home uniforms in Week 10 against the Packers.

The team’s throwback jerseys with block numbers have been fan favorites ever since they were introduced in 2018. The look is meant to honor the legendary Steeler teams of the 1970s.

Pittsburgh kicks off against the Green Bay Packers at home on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...