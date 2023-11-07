Steelers to wear throwback “block number” uniforms Week 10 vs. Packers

As teased earlier this week, the Steelers made an announcement at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 7. The Steelers announced that they will be wearing their throwback home uniforms in Week 10 against the Packers.

The team’s throwback jerseys with block numbers have been fan favorites ever since they were introduced in 2018. The look is meant to honor the legendary Steeler teams of the 1970s.

Pittsburgh kicks off against the Green Bay Packers at home on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.