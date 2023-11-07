Martavis Bryant signs with Cowboys

Former Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant is signing with the Dallas Cowboys.

The former fourth-round pick out of Clemson last played in the NFL in 2018 with the Oakland Raiders before getting suspended indefinitely after repeated violations of the NFL’s substance abuse policy. He had previously been suspended for the entirety of the 2016 season for repeated violations. Bryant was reinstated by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Saturday.

Comeback complete: Former #Steelers WR Martavis Bryant is signing with the #Cowboys practice squad after today's workout, sources tell @BleacherReport.



Bryant, 31, most recently played in the XFL. Before his NFL suspension in 2018, he had 18 TDs in three seasons with Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/JcH6fBdIBb — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 7, 2023

Bryant had 126 catches and 17 touchdowns in three seasons with the Steelers and most recently played football in the XFL in the Spring of 2023 with the Vegas Vipers. The 32 year-old could potentially be an immediate impact player in the Cowboys’ offense, as they have struggled to find a consistent No. 2 receiver to compliment CeeDee Lamb.