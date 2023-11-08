Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick potentially returning vs. Packers

Minkah Fitzpatrick has a chance to return to the field this Sunday after missing his team’s Week 9 game with a hamstring injury, head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday.

The All-pro safety suffered the right hamstring injury during his team’s Week 8 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars which caused him to miss the Week 9 Thursday night matchup with the Titans.

With extra time off to rest and recover, coach Tomlin said there’s a chance that the safety could return to the team when the Steelers take the field against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium in Week 10 this Sunday.

“Minkah is improving,” Tomlin said. “We’ll see what the week holds for him and see if there’s a potential for availability in the latter part of the week.”

Fitzpatrick is tied for the Steelers lead with 54 tackles. He also has two passes defended but has yet to be able to have the same success in finding splash plays as he did in 2022 when he tied for the NFL lead in interceptions.