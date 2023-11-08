Terrible Towel Tales: ESPN personality says Steelers may be worst team in football

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
Steelers Pressed to Sign Former Vikings LB | Noah Strackbein, All Steelers
To fix that issue, Bleacher Report believes the Steelers should sign former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr.
“The Steelers already needed help at linebacker going into the Thursday night game against the Titans,” Bleacher Report writes. ”Then Cole Holcomb suffered a season-ending knee injury, and the need became even worse. The Steelers’ chances of continuing to win rely on playing good defense, so finding a veteran who can fill in could be crucial. Anthony Barr is among the most qualified free agents to take that job. He started 10 games for the Cowboys last season and compiled 58 total tackles with two for a loss, a sack and four quarterback hits.”
Analyst: Steelers ‘Might be’ Worst Team in the NFL | Nick Farabaugh, Steelers Now
Talking on Get Up on ESPN, Mike Greenberg has watched the Steelers all season, and not only does he think they have flaws that could hold them back from a playoff run, he believes they might be the worst team in the NFL. Yes, that is not an exaggeration. Greenberg said that Pittsburgh might be the worst group in the entire league. He praises Mike Tomlin’s ability to get the most out of the team.
“You want to talk about maximizing their ability, they’ve done everything they can with what they have,” Greenberg said. “They might be the worst team in the NFL, and they’re 5-3. Mike Tomlin is giving me everything he possibly could.”
“It’s not about you:” Former Steelers great offers WR George Pickens a piece of advice | Patrick Damp, CBS News Pittsburgh
The smile, the blocks, and of course, the Super Bowls - all of it made Hines Ward a legend in Steeler Nation.
However, the Steelers’ leader in yards, catches, and touchdowns had some sage advice for the next generation, specifically, second-year receiver George Pickens.
Rumors have been swirling since the victory on Thursday Night Football that the young talent is unhappy. His stat line against Tennessee was two catches for -1 yard and following that, he had briefly scrubbed mention of the Steelers from his Instagram profile as well as putting out cryptic messages on his social media pages.
“George, he’s just young,” Ward said during a one-on-one interview with CBS Sports. “Extremely talented. Wants the ball. It’s not a bad thing. I love receivers who want to impact the game, but also, you have to keep everything in perspective and understand that it’s not about you. There’s a lot that goes on in the passing game. You may be wide open, but protection breaks down and the quarterback has to scramble and you never got that opportunity because of that.
Loading comments...