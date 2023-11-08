Terrible Towel Tales: ESPN personality says Steelers may be worst team in football

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

To fix that issue, Bleacher Report believes the Steelers should sign former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr. “The Steelers already needed help at linebacker going into the Thursday night game against the Titans,” Bleacher Report writes. ”Then Cole Holcomb suffered a season-ending knee injury, and the need became even worse. The Steelers’ chances of continuing to win rely on playing good defense, so finding a veteran who can fill in could be crucial. Anthony Barr is among the most qualified free agents to take that job. He started 10 games for the Cowboys last season and compiled 58 total tackles with two for a loss, a sack and four quarterback hits.”

Talking on Get Up on ESPN, Mike Greenberg has watched the Steelers all season, and not only does he think they have flaws that could hold them back from a playoff run, he believes they might be the worst team in the NFL. Yes, that is not an exaggeration. Greenberg said that Pittsburgh might be the worst group in the entire league. He praises Mike Tomlin’s ability to get the most out of the team. “You want to talk about maximizing their ability, they’ve done everything they can with what they have,” Greenberg said. “They might be the worst team in the NFL, and they’re 5-3. Mike Tomlin is giving me everything he possibly could.”