Minkah Fitzpatrick doesn’t practice Wednesday ahead of Week 10 vs. Packers

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Green Bay Packers in Week 10, issuing their first practice report of the week Wednesday afternoon.

Steelers Week 10 injury report: Wednesday, November 8

DNP: S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring), DT Montravius Adams (ankle)

Limited: DT Cam Heyward (groin), LB Elandon Roberts (knee)

The biggest name, of course, is that of safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who sat out of Wednesday’s practice with the same hamstring injury that forced him to miss Week 9’s Thursday Night Football showdown against the Titans. In his absence, backup Keanu Neal took the majority of reps at free safety, having allowed an 89.9 NFL passer rating for the fourth-most receiving yards among Steelers defenders in coverage this season.

DT Montravius Adams is a new addition to the injury report this week, having sat out Wednesday with an ankle injury. To date this season, Adams has played a key role for the defense, especially in the absence of Cam Heyward, but suffered an ankle injury in Week 9 that forced him out of the first practice of the week. His injury paved the way for rookie Keeanu Benton to play a season-high 65% of defensive snaps, notching three total pressures against rookie QB Will Levis.

LB Elandon Roberts (knee) is another new addition to the report, though he at least participated in Wednesday’s practice in a limited fashion. DT Cam Heyward (groin) was also limited, though likely more of a precautionary measure coming off a Week 9 return from injured reserve for the same injury.