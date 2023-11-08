Steelers RB Jaylen Warren downplays WR George Pickens’ frustration

There’s no arguing that Steelers WR George Pickens is incredibly talented. You could make the case that he’s also one of the most passionate players in the league. But when can passion turn into a problem?

This photo of Pickens caused many around the league to believe the second-year receiver was frustrated by his lack of usage in the Steelers’ 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans, a game in which he finished with two catches for minus one yard.

After Diontae Johnson put the Steelers on top of Tennessee with a fourth-quarter touchdown, Pickens could be seen on the sideline looking frustrated and upset.

Since then, many teammates, have come to his defense.

This week on “The Jaylen Warren Show,” part of “The Sick Podcast” network, the Steelers RB was asked about Pickens’ perceived frustration:

“When he starts feeling some type of way as teammates, we just kind of tell him to keep his head up.” You can watch the full clip below.

Jaylen Warren on George Pickens: "When he starts feeling some type of way, as teammates we tell him to keep his head up"



Full pod

Watch: https://t.co/ZcdVmqglxN

— The Sick Podcast - Steelers Crazy! (@sickpodsteelers) November 8, 2023

Warren went on to say Pickens wants to win and wants to be a part of the win.

Pickens just spoke to the media about some of the speculation regarding his frustration.

When asked if he was upset, he simply said “Nah.”

Steelers WR George Pickens:

What do you make of the criticism Pickens has received?