NFL Week 10 games of the week, picks from Behind The Steel Curtain

Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL season, and I presume you’re also wondering where the time has gone. I’m here to take a dive into a few noteworthy games on the dais this week, including a bitter AFC North rivalry, an early NFC favorite looking to right the ship in Jacksonville, and a battle of two storied franchises. Off we go!

Allow me to help you try and win some cold hard cash courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens (-6)

The poor Cleveland Browns are currently the cellar dwellers of the AFC North, even though they’d be in the playoffs as the last wild-card team if the season ended today. Their schedule provides no favors this week, as they take on the leader of the pack in the North, the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens dominated the first battle between these two teams back in week four, winning 28-3 on Cleveland’s home turf. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson started the game at QB for the Browns, as Deshaun Watson was sidelined due to injury. Watson returned last week and went 19-30 for 219 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-20 drubbing over the hapless Arizona Cardinals.

Unfortunately for Watson, he’ll be running into the hottest team in the league. Baltimore has won four consecutive contests, with the closest margin being a seven-point win at Arizona in Week 8. They’ve outscored their last four opponents, 130-49, and quarterback Lamar Jackson is a mid-season MVP candidate. The Ravens are six-point favorites, and 61% of the public is backing them.

Add me to the list.

Pick: Ravens -6

San Francisco 49ers (-3) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Here we have a battle of two squads going in completely opposite directions. The Jaguars are currently on a five-game winning streak, the longest current streak in the NFL. The 49ers on the other hand, have lost three in a row. Both of these teams are coming off a bye week so they will be well rested. San Francisco desperately needed some time off so a few of their stars could return from injury. Left tackle Trent Williams and WR Deebo Samuel could return after both missing multiple contests during the losing streak.

If the 49ers want to show that they are still Super Bowl contenders, this is the game to do just that. QB Brock Purdy has thrown five interceptions in his last three games, by far the most in any three-game span for the young quarterback. The Jaguars give up 263.5 passing yards per game to opponents, so something has to give. I see this as a “get right” spot for the 49ers, as they end the Jaguars winning streak.

Pick: 49ers -3

Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (-3)

The Steelers are 5-3 — yet nobody knows how to feel about them right now. They are the first team in NFL history to hold a record of 5-3 or better after being outgained in each of their eight games so far this season. The black and gold have been outgained by 790 yards this season and outscored by 30 points. Wow.

Linebackers TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith are the main reason the Steelers have still been able to remain competitive, as Pittsburgh is tied for sixth in the NFL in average sacks per game, and Watt is second in the league with 9.5 sacks. They are likely the reason that 81% of bettors are backing the Steelers so far.

The Packers ended a four-game losing skid this past Sunday with a 20-3 win over the Matt Stafford-less Los Angeles Rams. I’m not sure that exactly instilled faith in the Packers faithful that this will be a competitive team moving forward.

Green Bay hasn’t won on the road since week one at the Chicago Bears.

Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin somehow keeps finding ways to pull a rabbit out of a hat.

He will find a way to do it yet again.

Pick: Steelers -3

What are your thoughts on the team’s picks for Week 10?

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.