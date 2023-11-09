Bears vs. Panthers predictions: Thursday Night Football picks, odds, more for Week 10

The second leg of the marathon known as the NFL season kicks of tonight with a matchup between the two-win Chicago Bears and the one-win Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football.

The Bears enter this game with Tyson Bagent under center for the fourth consecutive week while Justin Fields continues to recover from his thumb injury. The rookie out of Division-II Sheppard University has had some flashes of nice play, but turnovers have been the Bears’ worst enemy as they’ve dropped their last two games.

Carolina has just one win on the year, and Bryce Young is coming off of his worst performance of the season, throwing two pick-sixes against the Colts. He lacks any sort of elite, go-to receiver, which has certainly been a disadvantage for him this season.

How to watch Bears vs. Panthers

Date: Thursday, November 9

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: Amazon Prime Video (via desktop or apps), NFL+

Odds and predictions for Bears vs. Panthers

Point spread: Bears -3

O/U: 38.5

Moneyline: Bears -155, Panthers +130

Pick against the spread

The Panthers are the worst team in the NFL at covering the spread at 1-6-1. The bears haven’t performed much better at 3-5-1 against the number. However, with the Bears playing a backup quarterback, along with the growing tendency to turn the ball over, the Panthers will cover the three-point spread.

The pick: Panthers +3

Point total

Surprisingly, the Bears have the best record in football when it comes to playing in games that hit the over. Carolina is 3-5 against the over, but with two sub-par defenses that rank 29th and 30th, respectively, in EPA/play, I’ll take the over, but only slightly, with the Panthers getting the win on the road 21-18

The pick: Over 38.5

