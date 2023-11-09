Terrible Towel Tales: J.J. Watt wants permanent changes made to Steelers

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
Mark Madden: Just another example of Steelers’ flawed culture under Mike Tomlin | Mark Madden, Trib Live
But Okorafor’s punishment conflicts with the lack thereof regarding receiver George Pickens.
Pickens got mad because he was targeted just five times vs. Tennessee, catching two balls for minus-1 yard. Pickens sulked on the sideline, was the first off it at game’s end and the first to leave the locker room after.
Pickens then went on Instagram and posted, “Free me,” also deleting any references to the Steelers.
That’s “acting out,” and in front of a lot more eyes.
But Tomlin isn’t upset about that. Instead, he got irritated with the media for making it an issue.
J.J. Watt Wants Steelers to Make Changes | Noah Strackbein, All Steelers
Since their debut in 2018, Steelers fans have fallen in love with the 1970s throwback jerseys featuring the block numbers. The team is 3-0 when dawning the alternative uniforms, and they will break them back out in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers.
But Watt doesn’t want it to end there. The former All-Pro and future Hall of Famer would like to see Pittsburgh wear the block jerseys at all times, and to add to the changes, he’d also like to see the endzones painted yellow.
How Mike Sullivan’s decorated military career led him to coach Steelers QBs | Mike DeFabo, The Athletic
Mike Sullivan waded through the waist-deep swamp water near Eglin Air Force Base on the western Florida panhandle, engulfed in darkness and the fear of the unknown lurking below the surface.
It was 1989, and Sullivan, who is now the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterbacks coach, had recently graduated from the prestigious U.S. Military Academy at West Point. After playing wide receiver and defensive back for the Black Knights in a Division I career that culminated with a Sun Bowl appearance, he had to decide which branch of the Army in which to serve.
