Steelers injury report: Multiple veterans miss Thursday’s practice

Four Steelers’ veterans did not practice on Thursday.

Both Minkah Fitzpatrick and Montravius Adams missed their second straight practice this week. Fitzpatrick is still dealing with his ongoing hamstring injury he sustained in Week 8 against the Jaguars. Adams is healing an ankle injury.

Two players had a change in status from Wednesday. Cam Heyward went from being limited to not practicing on Thursday. This is likely a veteran’s day off as we saw last week, as the injury was labeled as a groin, which is what caused him to miss the first two months of the season.

Elandon Roberts also went from limited to missing practice with a knee injury.

