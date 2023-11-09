Carolina at Chicago: Week 10 Thursday Night Football Open Thread.

Week 10, already? Well the NFL is giving us a doozy tonight. Thursday games tend to be bad, particularly for the traveling team, tonight’s game looks to be extra messy.

The 1-7 Panthers (+3.5) are traveling to mix it up with the 2-7 Bears.

I (thankfully) haven’t watched either team this year and the Steelers don’t play either team, but it’s football. I hope.

Join fellow Steelers fans for our first opportunity of the weekend to hang and watch some ball together.