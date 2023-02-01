Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Wednesday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

The Steelers Fix: Ranking the strongest position groups in the draft and a feature interview w/Thomas Incoom

Join Andrew Wilbar and Jeremy Betz as they cover the Steelers draft needs, free agency, and fantasy football on The Steelers Fix. This week Andrew and Jeremy talk to another draft prospect, Thomas Incoom from Central Michigan, and discuss the strongest position groups in the draft.

Exclusive Interview w/ EDGE Rusher Thomas Incoom

The Scho Bro Show: Steelers running backs moving forward, but can’t look back

A few years back, Art Rooney II made no bones about it, the Steelers were going to improve their running game. After a rough start in 2022, Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren led a stable of rushers that became a strength of the team, but it’s imperative that the unit doesn’t go backwards in 2023. This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed on the Scho Bro Show. the brotherly love entry of the BTSC family of podcasts.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

News and Notes

The Steelers run game must continue to move forward

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Let’s Ride, Wednesday: The salary cap is up, but what does that mean for the Steelers?

The NFL released the 2023 salary cap on Monday and the $16.6 Million jump is significant. What does that mean for the front office of the Steelers? Jeff Hartman, BTSC Senior Editor, talks about this, and much more, in the latest episode of the “Let’s Ride” podcast.

News and Notes

The effect of the salary cap junk for the 2023 Steelers

The Mail Bag

