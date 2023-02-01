Calvin Austin III has a singular focus for 2023

There was a lot of excitement when the Steelers drafted Cavin Austin III in the fourth round last year, the second wide receiver of the 2022 NFL Draft for the Men of Steel. But a foot injury kept the rookie from Memphis from playing at all in 2022. Now in 2023, the Steelers are benefitting from the expected inclusion of Austin III to an already fine stable of wide receivers. It’s the addition of a possible new weapon without having to endure the growing pains of having to get acclimated to a new situation.

I had a chance to talk to CA3 during an exclusive interview and learned plenty about the drive and character of Pittsburgh’s No. 19.

“I guess I was acclimated in every way.” Austin said. “I was still going to meetings, I was still at practice, going to the games, traveling and everything. So, I was still doing everything but practicing and playing in games. Just as far as we do everything, I’m used to it, you know. I’m still in Pittsburgh rehabbing and stuff. At this point, I’m at the facility so much, around coaches and players and stuff. Once you’re a rookie, you should be in the facility so much you’re used to everything and should be drowned in the Steeler way and how we do things.

“We have such a good veteran presence on our team too, so it’s never like an issue of adjusting to the Steeler Way and things like that. Like I said, I’m very excited for next season because like I said, being able to do things like that, I’ve got a singular focus going into training camp and things like that because I’m not like ‘Okay, let me adjust to the speed, let me adjust to the coverages.’ I don’t have to worry about all of that stuff. I’m just like right now I can focus on ball and getting healthy and doing what I can to help the team and things like that.”

