The NFL postseason was dull and disappointing this year

The Eagles, the number-one seed in the NFC, will take on the Chiefs, the number-one seed in the AFC, in Super Bowl LVII in Arizona in two weeks.

Yawn.

Don’t get me wrong, it will be a splendid matchup with plenty of storylines to sink our teeth into. I’m not opposed to the top two seeds advancing to the Big Game (history tells us that this is often the most likely outcome), but I wish the postseason would have given us a little more excitement along the way.

Can you name any magic moments in the just-concluded playoff tournament? Were there any great games?

The Bengals/Ravens wildcard game was okay, especially when defensive lineman Sam Hubbard took a Tyler Huntley fumble and rumbled 98 yards for the game-winning touchdown.

But it certainly wasn’t a classic, and it definitely wasn’t an appetizer for what was about to come in the next two rounds.

Not unless you like blowouts.

I like blowouts when they happen in favor of the Steelers, but I’m generally opposed to such things when Pittsburgh isn’t involved.

Especially in the playoffs.

The Chiefs/Jaguars matchup in the divisional round was kind of compelling, but not enough that we’ll all remember it years from now.

The Bills didn’t show up for their divisional-round showdown with the Bengals. The Giants played like lower-case g-men against the Eagles. The 49ers/Cowboys matchup the very next day was close but ugly and boring.

And don’t even get me started on Conference Championship Sunday.

The moment Brock Burdy, Mr. Irrelevent, suffered a serious injury early in the NFC Championship Game between the 49ers and Eagles and was replaced by Josh Johnson, Mr. 36-Year-Old Fourth-String Quarterback, I knew that game was over.

Maybe Purdy was simply living on borrowed time up to that point and was about to be exposed, but there was no doubt that the 49ers had no quarterbacks left up their sleeves.

As for the AFC Championship Game? It was close and maybe even a bit dramatic, but all it’s going to be known for now is a penalty by Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai, who pushed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes when he was already out of bounds, a transgression that led to 15 more yards for Kansas City and a 45-yard game-winning field goal by kicker Harrison Butker with just seconds remaining.

Should the Ossai call have been made at that point of the game? Technically, it was a foul, but come on! It’s not like he went all Vontaze Burfict on Mahomes.

Anyway, that’s all the people are talking about after the AFC Championship Game (oh yeah, and cornerback Eli Apple and his mouth that wrote checks that his body could not cash).

This still-ongoing NFL postseason makes me feel like it’s the 1980s all over again. Should I wear sweatpants? Should I eat a bunch of junk food so I can get back up to the non-dating weight of my high-school years?

You know what this boring postseason means, don’t you?

A blowout in the Super Bowl.

Yawn.