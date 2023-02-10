Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Friday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: A Tribute to Mason Rudolph

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation, exposing the hottest and most toxic takes of the week. This week, fans are furious that a coach is leaving, even if they’re not sure what he contributed. The search is on for a new QB 2, or at least fans think it is. Plus, the only podcast in Steelers fandom to pay tribute to the unique and dramatic Steelers career of Mason Rudolph. Join hosts Kyle Chrise & Greg Benevent for an irreverent and irrelevant look at the black and gold.

Rundown of the show:

Toxic Takes

Brian Flores and the fans that don’t know why they are going to miss him

Celebrating Mace

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

The Steelers Preview: What does the loss of Brian Flores mean for the Steelers?

The Steelers lost the services of Brian Flores this week. How much does this really hamper the Steelers defense? Plus, Super Bowl talk. These are just two of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts with BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman, Editor Dave Schofield, and Podcast Producer Bryan Anthony Davis.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

What’s in a name?

The Departure of Brian Flores

Super Bowl Talk

Trivia

Final Thoughts

Steelers Update: Fans re-live the agony of the Super Bowl 45 loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl 45 loss to the Green Bay Packers is not a good done, and yet every year around the big game those memories get brought up. It happened again. Jeff Hartman talks about this, and all the latest Steelers news on the most-recent edition of the Steelers Update podcast.

Let’s Ride, Friday: Playing “Stay or Go” with Steelers Free Agents

It’s time for a favorite February pastime in Steel City Football, guessing which free agents of the Pittsburgh Steelers will be sporting the black and gold again or wearing the latest fashions in another city. BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman outlines it all on the latest episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

“Stay or Go” Free Agents

A visit from Jeremy Betz in the All Betz Are Off segment

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE