Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 5

It's Friday again, so it's time for the six pack of questions.

This week, I, Jeff, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go!

1. Who are you ROOTING for in the Super Bowl? Not who you think will win, but is there one team you are pulling for over the other, and why?

2. Now the natural follow-up question. Outside of rooting interests, who do you think will win the big game? Also, what is your score prediction?

3. When I started writing at BTSC, Neal Coolong told me how he couldn’t stand it when his writers and others said “we” when referring to the Steelers. I’ll never forget when he told me, “We aren’t on the team. We just like the team...a lot.”

So, the question is, do you refer to the Steelers as “we”, or no? If you do, do you feel as if you, the fan, have some sort of pseudo ownership of the team?

4. Let’s play the “Stay or Go” game. It’s easy...one player has to stay, and the other has to go. There is no in between.

Devin Bush or Robert Spillane

Zach Gentry or Benny Snell

Cameron Sutton or Terrell Edmunds

Terrell Edmunds or Damontae Kazee

Derek Watt or Benny Snell

5. Everyone has been talking about Super Bowl 45 this week, and I don’t even like thinking about that game. Which Super Bowl loss was worse, in your opinion? Super Bowl 30 vs. the Cowboys or Super Bowl 45 vs. the Packers?

6. Simple scenario this week...you’re going to a Super Bowl party and you HAVE to bring your favorite/signature dish. What are you brining?

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

