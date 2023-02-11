Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Saturday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

Here We Go, The Steelers Show: A black-and-gold spin on the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is going on without the Steelers. Join Bryan Anthony Davis and Kevin Smith for Here We Go, the Steelers Show. The BTSC duo will break down the Steelers like no one else does as Coach Smith and BAD put a black-and-gold tone to it and talk what-ifs from every Steelers Super Bowl.

Check out the rundown

News and Notes

Spinning the Super Bowl w/ a black-and-gold flavor

What if’s from all 8 Super Bowls

Dude of the Week

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show on the player below:

The Homies: Super Bowl for the AFC North in 2024

There’s so much going on in the AFC North with Mitch vs Diontae, the Bengals coming up short, and the Ravens looking to deal Lamar. But there’s quite a belief that the Super Bowl champs in 2024 will be from the AFC North. Join host Kevin Tate and his Homie crew Brandon “B-Dirt” Herriott, Pay Saunders & Shawn “Big-G” Gurley from the “KnoItAllz” podcast in a barbershop type discussion about everything football.

Checkout a rundown of the show:

AFC North News and Notes

Mitch vs Diontae | JJ Watt not feeling out retirement paperwork | AFC North FA targets | Super Bowl for AFC North in 2024 | Say It With Your Chest | Big G’s Burner | Doin’em Dirty

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show on the player below:

Steelers Update: Debunking the Mitch Slap

There’s a crazy story making headlines that Diontae Johnson punched Mitch Trubisky in the face before the Jets game over a lack of targets. Then the Steelers benched Mitch. Dave Schofield debunks this, and all the latest Steelers news on the most-recent edition of the Steelers Update podcast.

State of the Steelers: More Changes Coming

Changes are already happening with the Steelers. But don’t think for a second that there won’t be more. That’s the latest topic of discussion from Daniel Jay on the State of the Steelers. Join Daniel for the latest new offering from the Behind the Steel Curtain family of podcasts in addressing the State of the Steelers.

Checkout a rundown of the show:

Steelers News and Notes

More changes on the horizon

Q&A

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show on the player below:

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE