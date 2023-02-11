 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Play the Game (already)

Come and join this merry band of Steelers’ faithful for some lively debate about our Steelers, good food, music, and the merits of the odd cold beverage.  

By steel canuck
Wiarton Willie don’t know sh-ugar!

Punxsutawney Phil is a fraud!

And Fred La Marmotte ... well, rest in peace.

Anyway, here in the great white north, the sun is out, the temps are above freezing (so 0 to anyone reading this outside of the states) and most importantly... there isn’t a lick of that white stuff on the ground!

Steelers football is only months away!!!!

  1. What one thing do you hope for this offseason? A newly drafted OT? A newly signed FA CB? A significant (to you) extension??
  2. Do you bet on the Super Bowl? Office pool? Squares at a party? $100 with Rocco down the street? Give us the dirt!
  3. Caption the above photo.
  4. Last night Jeff asked about what food you would bring to a “BIG GAME” party. Tonight, I will twist that question a bit. What food would you consider a must at such an event that has to be bought from a store or restaurant?
  5. Speaking of BIG GAME... Tuesday is Valentine’s day. You know, the day that is celebrated with Roses that cost the equivalent of a small mortgage payment. Any plans, stories of Valentines Day past, or special tips for the younger crowd (Let’s face it, Yinzer needs to get some game!)

