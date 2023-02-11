Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Play the Game (already)

Wiarton Willie don’t know sh-ugar!

Punxsutawney Phil is a fraud!

And Fred La Marmotte ... well, rest in peace.

Anyway, here in the great white north, the sun is out, the temps are above freezing (so 0 to anyone reading this outside of the states) and most importantly... there isn’t a lick of that white stuff on the ground!

Steelers football is only months away!!!!