Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Play the Game (already)

Wiarton Willie don’t know sh-ugar!
Punxsutawney Phil is a fraud!
And Fred La Marmotte ... well, rest in peace.
Anyway, here in the great white north, the sun is out, the temps are above freezing (so 0 to anyone reading this outside of the states) and most importantly... there isn’t a lick of that white stuff on the ground!
Steelers football is only months away!!!!
- What one thing do you hope for this offseason? A newly drafted OT? A newly signed FA CB? A significant (to you) extension??
- Do you bet on the Super Bowl? Office pool? Squares at a party? $100 with Rocco down the street? Give us the dirt!
- Caption the above photo.
- Last night Jeff asked about what food you would bring to a “BIG GAME” party. Tonight, I will twist that question a bit. What food would you consider a must at such an event that has to be bought from a store or restaurant?
- Speaking of BIG GAME... Tuesday is Valentine’s day. You know, the day that is celebrated with Roses that cost the equivalent of a small mortgage payment. Any plans, stories of Valentines Day past, or special tips for the younger crowd (Let’s face it, Yinzer needs to get some game!)
