Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Steelers podcasts shows, Sunday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

Steelers Touchdown Under: It’s a bit weird of a time for Steelers fans

What a paradox, two teams are playing for the 2022 title, while the rest of the NFL has moved on fully into 2023. For Steelers fans we aren’t in the big dance, there are former Steelers players on the Eagles and Chiefs teams, there’s other linkages too. But at the same time in many ways the book is closed for Steelers fans on 2022, so as we progress through this weird transition phase it’s a good time to take stock the many questions surrounding the Steelers including their upcoming free agency efforts, coaching staff changes, draft prospects, and player retention decisions.

Rundown:

Steelers News and Notes

Weirdness in the Burgh

Listen to the show on the player below:

The Steelers Week That Was: Departures edition

Take a look back at the week that was in Steel City Football with a recap of the happenings of the week with Bryan Anthony Davis.

