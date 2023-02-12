Super Bowl 57: Picking the winner of Chiefs vs. Eagles

The Super Bowl is here, and football fans around the globe are preparing themselves for a huge matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The game will be played in Stat Farm Insurance Stadium in Arizona, and this game could be a legendary game if both teams play to their potential.

Before getting to the picks, here is some vital information to know:

How to Watch: Sunday, February 12th

Time: 6:30p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: FOX / Fox Sports / NFL+

As for the odds for the game, check those out below, via DraftKings Sportsbook:

KC: +1.5

O/U: 51

Moneyline: KC +105 / PHI -125

As it pertains to our BTSC STAFF PICKS, check out the run down of how we did this season, as well as our picks via Tallysight below:

Now for a little more in-depth analysis on the predictions:

Jeff Hartman

For me, I am excited about this matchup. It is definitely a game which pits two of the NFL’s best on the biggest stage. With that said, I can’t get over the fact I feel as if the Eagles are a team who is just top-to-bottom better than everyone else in the league. The only chance the Chiefs have, in my opinion, is to create turnovers and have Patrick Mahomes play a game for the ages. It could happen, but I think a late Kansas City surge falls short.

Pick: Eagles 34, Chiefs 30

Dave Schofield

Jeff and I picked our scores independently yet were very much along the same lines. I would not be surprised if the game isn’t very close throughout but end up close in the final minutes. I don’t know why I see more than 20 points going on the board in the 4th quarter, but it just feels possible. More than anything, I want to be entertained as much as possible before we hit six months of no NFL football.

Pick: Eagles 34, Chiefs 31

Geoffrey Benedict

Kansas City has Mahomes and Kelce, and I don’t want to undervalue how good they are, Kelce isn’t a mismatch creator, he’s flat out undefendable. But the entire rest of the rosters and all of the best metrics say Philadelphia is a nightmare best left unfaced. Kansas City has a chance here, but the odds are slim of a Chiefs win and it’s much more likely to not even be close.

Pick: Eagles 31, Chiefs 20

Jeremy Betz

Before the season started, I predicted an Eagles vs Bills Super Bowl match on The Steelers Fix Podcast, choosing Philadelphia because their roster had the makings of a high-powered juggernaut on both sides of the ball. I chose the Bills over Kansas City because I wasn’t sure if Mahomes could lift that offense enough to overcome the loss of Tyreek Hill and essentially a reset in offensive philosophy from a big-play, score-from-anywhere attack to the “matriculating”, death-by-paper-cut machine we saw in 2022. He was, and so here are the Chiefs!

However, for the same reasons I made that prediction in the offseason, I am picking the Eagles to win. Their roster is better. Now, I believe Mahomes is indeed enough to lift the Chiefs to a win here if his playmakers are healthy and the Chris Jones Show on defense can complete an offense-wrecking Trilogy. I think it’s close, but ultimately the best TEAM wins the Big Game.

Pick: Eagles 27, Chiefs 23

Big Bro Scho (Rich Schofield)

Mumble, mumble, mumble.......Super Bowl....Mumble, mumble mumble.....last real football for six months.....Mumble, mumble, mumble......shows who the best is.....Mumble, mumble, mumble.......culmination of months of hard work.....Mumble, mumble, mumble.....may the best team win.

P.S. - I hate mock drafts!

Pick: Steelers 21, Cowboys 17

Bradley Locker

The Eagles have been getting some flak for an “easy” schedule and path to the NFC title, but the Giants were far from a slouch, and the 49ers — even without Brock Purdy — are still one of the best teams in the NFL. All season, Howie Roseman’s roster has been the best in football, and it’s played like it, losing only once with Jalen Hurts at the helm in 2022. I hate betting against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who always find a way, but Philly’s roster is just deeper and better. The Birds claim their second Super Bowl title in six seasons.

Pick: Eagles 30, Chiefs 26

K.T. Smith

I like this matchup. There are lots of storylines here. Andy Reid versus his old squad. The first Super Bowl to feature two black starting quarterbacks. Two evenly-matched teams, both of whom are 16-3, have scored 546 points and were their conference’s #1 seed. There’s a former Steeler to root for on each team (Javon Hargrave and Juju Smith-Schuster). And, personally, there’s a player I coached against (Kansas City’s Isiah Pacheco) who, as a high school freshmen, ran for three touchdowns as his Vineland squad defeated our Ocean City team.

Who will win? I suspect it will be the Eagles, whose offensive line should take control of this game in the second half. More than anything, I’m rooting for a great game to end the NFL season. I think we’ll get one.

Go Steelers.

Pick: Eagles 27, Chiefs 24

Shannon White

This is the first time in what seems like forever that I believe the two best teams in the NFL are getting ready to duke it out in the championship game. The Eagles are the most complete and talented roster in the NFL, led by the still unproven Jalen Hurts at quarterback. At this point, he is only unproven because he hasn't had the opportunity to prove anything yet, but that all changes on Sunday. The Super Bowl is where true franchise quarterbacks prove capable of leading their teams to the winner's circle. It's never a one man show, but isn't it funny how many times winning or losing comes down to a single play, often hinging on a single throw or decision by a QB.

Patrick Mahomes has already won, and lost, a Super Bowl in his young career. Mahomes has proven capable at the biggest moments time and time again, and is undoubtedly a franchise QB, but I believe that this is Jalen Hurts and the Eagles time to shine. The Eagles are dominant and deep on both sides of the ball, especially in the trenches, and that will prove to be too much for the Chiefs to overcome.

Pick: Eagles 31, Chiefs 21