Super Bowl 57: Chiefs vs. Eagles odds, news and open thread

The Super Bowl is here, and football fans around the globe are preparing themselves for a huge matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The game will be played in Stat Farm Insurance Stadium in Arizona, and this game could be a legendary game if both teams play to their potential.

Before getting to the picks, here is some vital information to know:

How to Watch: Sunday, February 12th

Time: 6:30p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: FOX / Fox Sports / NFL+

As for the odds for the game, check those out below, via DraftKings Sportsbook:

KC: +1.5

O/U: 51

Moneyline: KC +105 / PHI -125

As it pertains to our BTSC STAFF PICKS, check out the run down of how we did this season, as well as our picks via Tallysight below:

