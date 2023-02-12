Chiefs vs. Eagles: How to watch Super Bowl, game time, streaming, and more

It’s finally here.

After 271 regular season games along with 12 postseason contests, the 2022 NFL season officially comes to a close this Sunday night when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona for Super Bowl LVII. With both number one seeds advancing from each conference, will it be the NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes leading the Chiefs to victory or will i’t be Jalen Hurts with possibly the strongest NFL roster hosting the Lombardi trophy? Will it be former Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster getting a Super Bowl ring, or will it be former Steelers nose tackle Javon Hargrave earning a championship before he hits free agency?

All these questions will be answered in the NFL‘s final game of the season on Sunday night. The latest odds are per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Date: Sunday, February 12

Kickoff: 6:30 P.M. ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Odds: Philadelphia (-1.5); O/U (51) — DraftKings Sportsbook

Weather: Live weather update

TV Channel: Broadcast nationally on FOX with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen as commentators with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi as sideline reporters and rules analyst Mike Pereira. Pregame coverage begins at 11 AM with Curt Menefee hosting alongside Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, and Jimmy Johnson along with Rob Gronkowski.

Online: Streamed on the Fox Sports website, the Fox Sports app, and the NFL+ app. Other streaming services include Hulu, fuboTV and Sling TV with a subscription. NFL Game Center will update the action on a play-by-play basis.

Radio: The broadcast is also available on Westwood One radio or SiriusXM Radio on channel 88.