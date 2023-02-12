Super Bowl 2023: Best picks, player props to consider for Eagles vs. Chiefs

The Super Bowl is here, and football fans around the globe are preparing themselves for a huge matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The game will be played in Stat Farm Insurance Stadium in Arizona, and this game could be a legendary game if both teams play to their potential.
Before getting to the picks, here is some vital information to know:
How to Watch: Sunday, February 12th
Time: 6:30p.m. ET
TV/Streaming: FOX / Fox Sports / NFL+
As for the odds for the game, check those out below, via DraftKings Sportsbook:
KC: +1.5
O/U: 51
Moneyline: KC +105 / PHI -125
With that out of the way, it is time to take a look at some of the best picks, player props and more for the big game.
In regards to player props, here are some unique bets which you might want to take advantage of, if it is legal in your location. These odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:
To Score & Win
Travis Kelce to score / KC Win — +195
Jerick McKinnon to score / KC Win — +350
Miles Sanders to score / PHI Win — +210
Jalen Hurts to score / PHI Win — +210
A.J. Brown to score / PHI Win — +230
Scoring Specials
Any team to score 30+ Points — Yes: -140 / No: +115
Each team to score 1+ TD and 1+ FG — Yes: -180 / No: +140
Largest lead of the game: Over 14.5: +100 / Under 14.5: -130
Successful 2-point conversion: Yes: +230 / No: -300
Points scored in every quarter: Yes: -700 / No: +425
Will there be a Pick-6? Yes: +600 / No: -1,000
With those in-game props out of the way, here are some of the fun novelty prop bets:
Coin Toss
Coin Toss Result: Heads: +100 / Tails: +100
KC to win the toss and win the game: Yes: +300 / No: -400
PHI to win the toss and win the game: Yes: +250 / No: -330
Team to win the coin toss: PHI: +100 / KC: +100
Gatorade Color
Yellow/Green: +125
Orange: +350
Blue: +425
Red/Pink: +450
Purple: +850
Clear/Water: +850
None: +1,300
Position of MVP
QB: -650
WR: +650
TE: +900
RB/FB: +1,200
Jersey Numbers
Combined jersey numbers of all TD scorers
Over 160.5: -105 / Under 160.5: -115
Jersey number of 1st TD scorer
Over 11.5: +105 / Under: -135
Jersey number of last TD scorer
Over 11.5 - +105 / Under 11.5: -135
Coaches Challenge
Team to make first coach’s challenge
KC: -120 / PHI: +100
Will the first coach’s challenge be successful?
Yes: -130 / No: +110
These are just some of the prop bets you can make, and you can find the complete list at DraftKings Sportsbook.
