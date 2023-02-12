Super Bowl 2023: Best picks, player props to consider for Eagles vs. Chiefs

The Super Bowl is here, and football fans around the globe are preparing themselves for a huge matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The game will be played in Stat Farm Insurance Stadium in Arizona, and this game could be a legendary game if both teams play to their potential.

Before getting to the picks, here is some vital information to know:

How to Watch: Sunday, February 12th

Time: 6:30p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: FOX / Fox Sports / NFL+

As for the odds for the game, check those out below, via DraftKings Sportsbook:

KC: +1.5

O/U: 51

Moneyline: KC +105 / PHI -125

With that out of the way, it is time to take a look at some of the best picks, player props and more for the big game.

In case you missed our staff picks, you can check them out in the graph below:

In regards to player props, here are some unique bets which you might want to take advantage of, if it is legal in your location. These odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

To Score & Win

Travis Kelce to score / KC Win — +195

Jerick McKinnon to score / KC Win — +350

Miles Sanders to score / PHI Win — +210

Jalen Hurts to score / PHI Win — +210

A.J. Brown to score / PHI Win — +230

Scoring Specials

Any team to score 30+ Points — Yes: -140 / No: +115

Each team to score 1+ TD and 1+ FG — Yes: -180 / No: +140

Largest lead of the game: Over 14.5: +100 / Under 14.5: -130

Successful 2-point conversion: Yes: +230 / No: -300

Points scored in every quarter: Yes: -700 / No: +425

Will there be a Pick-6? Yes: +600 / No: -1,000

With those in-game props out of the way, here are some of the fun novelty prop bets:

Coin Toss

Coin Toss Result: Heads: +100 / Tails: +100

KC to win the toss and win the game: Yes: +300 / No: -400

PHI to win the toss and win the game: Yes: +250 / No: -330

Team to win the coin toss: PHI: +100 / KC: +100

Gatorade Color

Yellow/Green: +125

Orange: +350

Blue: +425

Red/Pink: +450

Purple: +850

Clear/Water: +850

None: +1,300

Position of MVP

QB: -650

WR: +650

TE: +900

RB/FB: +1,200

Jersey Numbers

Combined jersey numbers of all TD scorers

Over 160.5: -105 / Under 160.5: -115

Jersey number of 1st TD scorer

Over 11.5: +105 / Under: -135

Jersey number of last TD scorer

Over 11.5 - +105 / Under 11.5: -135

Coaches Challenge

Team to make first coach’s challenge

KC: -120 / PHI: +100

Will the first coach’s challenge be successful?

Yes: -130 / No: +110

These are just some of the prop bets you can make, and you can find the complete list at DraftKings Sportsbook.

