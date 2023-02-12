 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A look back at the Steelers week that was: Departures edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
Pittsburgh Steelers v Carolina Panthers Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Monday 2/5

Although not one of the more famous members of the 70s dynasty, Marv Kellum was an important player on two Lombardi winners in the Steel City. Rest in Peace Mr. Kellum, gone too soon at the age of 70.

Monday 2/6

I’m still confused on the circumstances surrounding the departure of Adrian Klemm from Pittsburgh, but I’m getting the feeling that “Papa is a Rolling Stone” is the ring tone for the former Steelers’ offensive line coach.

A former Steeler assistant getting a new gig. Maybe the Mike Tomlin Coaching Tree does have some branches.

A.J. Green was a great receiver in the game and the source of nightmares for all defensive coaches in the Burgh over the years.

I was hoping that Flores would stick around one more year in the Steel City. Even though BF wasn’t the DC in Pittsburgh, is this a lateral move?

Tuesday 2/7

When asked where the best sandwiches of this variety were, the Juje didn’t say Primanti’s or Peppi’s. But “Definitely not Philly” is an unimaginative answer. It’s the “I know you are, but what am I” answer of Super Bowl Week.

The Saints are getting compensation in the form of “found money” in the Sean Payton deal, They might as well waste it on the first jar of “magic beans” they could find. Saints gonna Saint.

The Steelers have no fifth-year tender to dole out for the first time in years. No crying here when the reason why is Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Wednesday 2/8

Looks like BTSC’s Andrew Wilbar’s gonna need to distribute the other 1,000 prospects on his lists to the likes of Arby’s, Applebee’s and Home Depot.

Thursday 2/9

Pickett’s work ethic works for me.

I’m conflicted because the Pittsburgh Maulers have my allegiance, but at least I get to watch the likes of Mateo Durant, Antoine Brooks, Martavis Bryant, Eli Rogers, Sean Davis, Paxton Lynch, Tegray Scales, Brad Wing, Delonte Scott, Shakur Brown, Kalen Ballage, Matt McCrane, Tuzar Skipper, Cameron Nizialek, Travis Feeney, and Matthew Sexton again in the XFL.

Paul Martha was a top pick of the Steelers in 1964 and was one of the faces of the 60s teams. An executive with the Penguins and a lawyer who helped save the 1982 NFL season from getting canceled, Martha was a true Pittsburgh legend. RIP at 80.

Friday 2/10

It’s hard to argue with the personal story surrounding Dak Prescott’s win of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, but what more does Cam have to do to win this award?

Finally, something that DJ18 claims that I completely agree with. The thought that Johnson could perpetrate an assault and the Steelers bench the victim is preposterous. This isn’t Cincinnati.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

