A look back at the Steelers week that was: Departures edition

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Monday 2/5

#Steelers LB Marv Kellum was a key contributor during Super Bowl IX. On Saturday he passed away after a strong battle with cancer https://t.co/euqKlskWZs — SteelerNation (@SteeIerNation) February 6, 2023

Although not one of the more famous members of the 70s dynasty, Marv Kellum was an important player on two Lombardi winners in the Steel City. Rest in Peace Mr. Kellum, gone too soon at the age of 70.

Monday 2/6

Sources: Oregon offensive line coach Adrian Klemm is expected to leave for the New England Patriots. Klemm is expected to receive a pay raise with the move back to the NFL. He’d served as Oregon’s associate head coach and run game coordinator this year. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 6, 2023

I’m still confused on the circumstances surrounding the departure of Adrian Klemm from Pittsburgh, but I’m getting the feeling that “Papa is a Rolling Stone” is the ring tone for the former Steelers’ offensive line coach.

The #Lions are hiring Scottie Montgomery as their Assistant Head Coach and he’ll coach the RBs, per source. Montgomery, who most recently was the #Colts RB coach, is a strong and respected veteran addition to Detroit’s staff who multiple teams have had interest in. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 6, 2023

A former Steeler assistant getting a new gig. Maybe the Mike Tomlin Coaching Tree does have some branches.

Cardinals WR A.J. Green is retiring from football, he announced on his social media. pic.twitter.com/GS230UQrN8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 6, 2023

A.J. Green was a great receiver in the game and the source of nightmares for all defensive coaches in the Burgh over the years.

Steelers’ assistant coach Brian Flores is accepting the Vikings’ defensive coordinator job, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 6, 2023

I was hoping that Flores would stick around one more year in the Steel City. Even though BF wasn’t the DC in Pittsburgh, is this a lateral move?

Tuesday 2/7

JuJu with fighting words in Philly pic.twitter.com/MwrEyF5htv — PFF (@PFF) February 7, 2023

When asked where the best sandwiches of this variety were, the Juje didn’t say Primanti’s or Peppi’s. But “Definitely not Philly” is an unimaginative answer. It’s the “I know you are, but what am I” answer of Super Bowl Week.

Sources: The #Saints invited QB Derek Carr for a visit and the #Raiders have granted permission for that to happen. The plan is for a visit tomorrow. Carr, who has a no-trade clause, is doing due diligence and no trade is imminent. pic.twitter.com/kMSPW2NKaT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 7, 2023

The Saints are getting compensation in the form of “found money” in the Sean Payton deal, They might as well waste it on the first jar of “magic beans” they could find. Saints gonna Saint.

Fifth-year option totals for 2020 first-round picks have been distributed to teams. Here are the numbers for the four different categories—deadline to pick up the options is the week after the draft. pic.twitter.com/T0r91eEUvl — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 7, 2023

The Steelers have no fifth-year tender to dole out for the first time in years. No crying here when the reason why is Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Wednesday 2/8

319 prospects invited to 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.https://t.co/qDDoMH7Bm6 pic.twitter.com/iDlQeNzZIO — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) February 8, 2023

Looks like BTSC’s Andrew Wilbar’s gonna need to distribute the other 1,000 prospects on his lists to the likes of Arby’s, Applebee’s and Home Depot.

Thursday 2/9

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett working Hank Drill playing inside/out or holding FS/LB on drop. Vertical drop on plant sliding back foot/hip stacked to a reset to make a straight, balanced throw with consistent sequence. Back to work with KP for entire offseason. Grinder!!… https://t.co/flXEWNDTBd pic.twitter.com/kr6T3S3y7A — Tony Racioppi (@Tonyrazz03) February 9, 2023

Pickett’s work ethic works for me.

Meet your XFL 2023 Final Rosters

Who you got for the championship game??#XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/ZOwzK31UkK — XFL (@XFL2023) February 10, 2023

I’m conflicted because the Pittsburgh Maulers have my allegiance, but at least I get to watch the likes of Mateo Durant, Antoine Brooks, Martavis Bryant, Eli Rogers, Sean Davis, Paxton Lynch, Tegray Scales, Brad Wing, Delonte Scott, Shakur Brown, Kalen Ballage, Matt McCrane, Tuzar Skipper, Cameron Nizialek, Travis Feeney, and Matthew Sexton again in the XFL.

Pittsburgh’s Paul Martha once was considered a prime candidate to become NFL Commissioner https://t.co/NdVFj0r9Ox — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) February 10, 2023

Paul Martha was a top pick of the Steelers in 1964 and was one of the faces of the 60s teams. An executive with the Penguins and a lawyer who helped save the 1982 NFL season from getting canceled, Martha was a true Pittsburgh legend. RIP at 80.

Friday 2/10

We don’t need an award to justify the great work we are doing! Back to work and carry on! ✌ — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) February 10, 2023

It’s hard to argue with the personal story surrounding Dak Prescott’s win of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, but what more does Cam have to do to win this award?

#Steelers Diontae Johnson called the story fake news https://t.co/VvooDV4PhM — SteelerNation (@SteeIerNation) February 10, 2023

Finally, something that DJ18 claims that I completely agree with. The thought that Johnson could perpetrate an assault and the Steelers bench the victim is preposterous. This isn’t Cincinnati.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

