Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 Exit Interviews: Jeremy McNichols and Carlins Platel

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 NFL season has come to a close. Because the Steelers are among the 31 teams who did not finish fulfilling their ultimate goal, they are in the process of wrapping up their season and moving forward into 2023.

Since the Steelers conduct exit interviews with all their players, we here at BTSC thought we would do the same. By outlining two players each day, we will be able to look at their season in retrospect as well as looking toward the future. Since Coach Tomlin has previously stated he starts his interviews with rookies, first year players, and those heading into free agency, we will do the same. To start, I paired a potential free agent with players on rookie contracts. Now that both of those categories are done, I’ll pair players under contract as we work through this process to eventually cover the entire Steelers roster.

Next up are running back Jeremy McNichols and cornerback Carlins Platel.

Jeremy McNichols

Position: Running back

Years with the Steelers: 0

Years in the NFL: 5

Contract Status: Restricted Free Agent

Contract Details: Contract expiring with no dead money. The Steelers are able to offer a Restricted Free Agent Tender if they choose.

Games played in 2022: 0 regular season

Games started in 2022: 0 regular season

Snaps (regular season): None

PFF score: None

Notable stats: None

Notes: Joining the Pittsburgh Steelers at the beginning of training camp, McNichols only lasted a week before landing on the Reserve/Injured List (IR) with an injured shoulder. While McNichols was initially the veteran presence the Steelers hoped to have in the running back room, it just didn’t work out. But since the Steelers have answered questions about their top two running back spots, don’t look for McNichols to return in 2023 unless it’s for the league minimum.

Carlins Platel

Position: Conrnerback

Years with the Steelers: 0

Years in the NFL: 0

Contract Status: Signed through 2024

Contract Details: $750,000 salary cap hit for 2023. Would cost the Steelers $0 in dead money if released and save $750,000.

Games played in 2022: 0 regular season

Games started in 2022: 0 regular season

Snaps (regular season): None

PFF score: None

Notable stats: None

Notes: injured in the final preseason game in August, Platel only played 10 snaps with the Steelers. Signed following his tryout at rookie minicamp, Platel was not going to make the Steelers 53-man roster but instead was waived/injured after having knee surgery. After clearing waivers and not reaching an injury settlement, Platel landed on the Steelers IR for the entire 2022 season. With the lowest possible salary any player can have in the NFL with no accrued seasons, Platel coming to training camp hurts to Steelers in no way unless they need the spot following the 2023 NFL draft or the corresponding rookie minicamp.

