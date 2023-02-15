Podcast: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Wednesday edition

We here at Steel Curtain Network, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

The Steelers Fix: Should the Steelers draft a punter?

The Steelers have a good idea what positions they need to address in the NFL Draft. But should they draft a punter in 2023. Also, check out an exclusive interview with Michigan punter Brad Robbins. Join Andrew Wilbar and Jeremy Betz as they cover the Steelers draft needs, free agency, and Fantasy Football on The Steelers Fix.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Drafting a punter?

Jeremy’s first mock draft breakdown

and MUCH MORE!

The Scho Bro Show: Is there a need to revamp the Steelers offensive line in 2023?

Not too long ago, the thought was that the Steelers would need to revamp the entire offensive line in the 2023 offseason. Is that still the case? This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed on the Scho Bro Show. the brotherly love entry of the Steel Curtain Network’s family of podcasts.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The Steelers O-Line

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Steelers Update: Adrian Klemm is back in the NFL, and Steelers fans have questions

Adrian Klemm had a shot at being the Steelers offensive line coach, but it didn’t end well. He’s back in the NFL now, with the Patriots, and fans have some questions. Jeff Hartman breaks this down on the latest Steelers Update podcast.

Let’s Ride, Wednesday: Do Steelers fans over value their own free agents?

NFL Free Agency is about to start, and many fans can’t stand to see players leave, but do they over value those pending free agents? Jeff Hartman dives into this topic, as well as answers fan questions in the ever-popular mailbag segments. All on the latest “Let’s Ride” podcast.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Putting a value on Steelers’ free agents from a fan’s perspective

The Mail Bag

and MUCH MORE!

