Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Thursday edition

The War Room: Draft Fits for the Steelers at Pick 17

The Steelers pick 17th in 2023 and of Daniel Jeramiah’s Top 50 prospects, there’s 17 that could be a good fit for the Men of Steel to select. This will be one of the topics discussed as Steel Curtain Network invites you to check out our Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matt Peverell in The Steelers War Room. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers in an attempt to put you in the mind of Art Rooney II, Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, Andy Weidl, Sheldon White and Dan Colbert when it comes to personnel.

The best fit at No. 17

The Curtain Call: A first look at free agent possibilities

The guys from SCN’s Know Your Enemy are in full offseason mode as we all start the process of moving into ‘23. Tonight Shannon White and Geoffrey Benedict look at potential Free Agents targets for the Steelers and discuss the feasibility of adding a big name.

A big name to the Burgh?

Steelers Update: So long, Coach John Mitchell

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost another coach, and this one will be felt throughout the locker room as John Mitchell calls it a career. This is the topic of discussion on today’s Steelers Update podcast.

The Steelers Stat Geek: Diving into the 2022 Steelers red-zone woes

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense improved as the season went on, but it was far from perfect. In fact, their red-zone offense was downright awful. This is the topic on this week’s episode of the Steelers Stat Geek, guest hosted by Jeff Hartman, in for Dave Schofield, on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”.

Red Zone Woes

