Say what you want about oddsmakers, but they are right way more than they are wrong. Ever wonder how the spread for games is so accurate, and how the Over/Under line is typically spot-on? Some will say this is how the NFL is “rigged”, but that also discredits the work these oddsmakers do for a living.

With that being said, when DraftKings Sportsbook put out their latest Super Bowl odds for next season, it was interesting to see where teams stood, based on the odds.

As you can imagine, the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs were atop the list, in terms of the best odds, but where the Pittsburgh Steelers fell among their peers was certainly interesting.

Before giving my personal opinion, ta

Now for the reaction...

When I see the Steelers as +5500 to win next year’s Super Bowl, I see several things. First, it is the oddsmaker’s way at enticing you to put money on a certain team, also while protecting what they feel is a safe bet for the “house”. Second, it says a lot about how these oddsmakers feel about the 2023 Steelers.

Just look at some of the teams who have better odds to win the Super Bowl next season than the Steelers:

Baltimore Ravens +2000

So, a team who could potentially go into 2023 without Lamar Jackson, for a myriad of reasons, has better odds? Clearly they are banking on Jackson returning in some way, or else there is no way they believe that much in Tyler Huntley. Then again, Huntley was a Pro Bowler this year...

Denver Broncos +3000

The Broncos finished 2022 with a 5-12 record, dead last in the AFC West. Sure, they hired Sean Payton to be their coach, but is he a miracle worker? Russell Wilson started to re-gain some of his form at season’s end, but this seems like a sucker’s bet.

New York Jets +2800

The Jets don’t even know who their quarterback will be in 2023. Will it be Mike White? Zach Wilson? Will they move up in the 2023 NFL Draft to take one of the talented young quarterbacks declaring for the draft? Even if they do, are they banking on a rookie to get the job done? This one made no sense.

Cleveland Browns +4000

Ah yes, everyone’s favorite offseason champion. With Deshaun Watson everyone is expecting great things from Cleveland in 2023. But as Dave Schofield said, “Many think that since the Browns paid Deshaun Watson that he has to be good. Doesn’t have to be that way.” I couldn’t agree more...

Las Vegas Raiders +4000

Just like the Jets, the Raiders just released David Carr. Who will be their quarterback next season? Josh McDaniels has to have a plan, right? I wouldn’t bank on it.

If you looked closely at the aforementioned odds, you’ll see how the Steelers have the worst odds of all the teams who call the AFC North home. Take a look at those odds below:

Cincinnati Bengals +1000

Baltimore Ravens +2000

Cleveland Browns +4000

Pittsburgh Steelers +5500

Maybe this is the odds makers’ way of getting Steelers fans to climb on board and throw some money on their favorite team. If so, the ploy might just work. A $20 bet on the Steelers with +5500 odds would pay out $1,120. Want to go big and spend $50, and you’ll bring home $2,800.

Not a bad pay out. Maybe I should be placing a bet now instead of complaining...

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the NFL offseason.