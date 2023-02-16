What was your favorite Jerome Bettis moment during his Steelers tenure?

Today, February 16th, is Jerome Bettis’ birthday, and the big man turns 51 years young. As I scrolled through Pittsburgh Steelers Twitter today, I couldn’t help but see clip after clip of “The Bus” rumblin’ and stumblin’ through defenses during his time in the black-and-gold.

What I quickly realized was how a large portion of the Steelers fan base likely only remembers Bettis for his Super Bowl XL championship, and the part-time player he was in the back end of his career.

But he was so much more than that, and those who watched him in the 90s know it. For a man that size to have the quickness, balance and quick feet he had was almost criminal. He couldn’t just run over you, but could make you miss and look foolish in front of all the world to see.

Too young to remember? Or just want to re-live some of the glory days of years gone by?

Check out the highlight clip below (and if the NFL blocks it, click HERE):

After watching the above video, I couldn’t help but think about all the great plays of Bettis’ Steelers career, and thought it would be a great idea to write an article asking fans to think back on The Bus and tell their favorite Bettis moment in the black and gold.

I’m sure many of you will be thinking about this play below:

Happy Birthday Bus! @JeromeBettis36

Hope it’s a Jerome Bettis kind of day!#steelers



pic.twitter.com/w714ve9ZKs — Steel Curtain Network (@SteelCNetwork) February 16, 2023

Nonetheless, the task here is simple...use the comment section below to tell us what Jerome Bettis moment was your favorite? It doesn’t matter the game, or the reason, just let us know which moment was tops on your list.

