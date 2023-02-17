Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Friday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: Whiny Winter Weeks

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers conversation, exposing the week’s hottest and most toxic takes. This week, fans are super whiny about the Super Bowl, using the big game as an excuse to let loose on Tomlin and Matt Canada. Plus, why the 2022 defense is being compared to the 2008 defense, and why JuJu did nothing wrong. Join Kyle Chrise & Greg Benevent for the most unique show in the Steelers podcast universe.

Rundown of the show:

Toxic Takes

Black and Gold Super Bowl Backlash

Comparing 2022 to 2008 Defensively

Defending JuJu

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as Steel Curtain Network proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

The Steelers Preview: What will the Steelers do with their coaching staff?

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost another coach this week with John Mitchell’s retirement. What will that mean for the entire coaching staff moving forward? Jeff Hartman, Dave Schofield and Bryan Davis deliver the goods on the latest episode of the Steelers Preview podcast.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

The Steelers Coaching Staff: Beefing Up or Trimming Down

Trivia

Final Thoughts

Steelers Update: Mock Draft madness, and The Bus’ birthday

Another day, another mock draft which is getting a lot of attention with the Pittsburgh Steelers fan base. That, and a Steelers legend celebrates a birthday. This, and more, on the latest episode of the Steelers Update podcast.

Let’s Ride, Friday: The step-by-step guide to a successful Steelers offseason

The 2023 NFL offseason is officially underway, and it’s important to note the steps which need to be taken for the Steelers to see success. Jeff Hartman talks about this, and more, on the Friday episode of the “Let’s Ride” podcast.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

A visit from Jeremy Betz in the All Betz Are Off segment

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of SCN walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE