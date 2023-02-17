Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 6

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

1. As a fan of another team, were you satisfied with the Super Bowl in terms of it being the league’s premier game of the season? Was it entertaining and a product worth watching?

2. Outside of a Super Bowl, if you had to pick one Steelers game from any season to watch right now, which one would you pick?

3. Who do YOU think is the greatest Steelers wide receiver of all time? Why?

4. The Steelers have 8 road games in 2023, but only 3 of them are against teams who had a winning record in 2022 (Ravens, Bengals, and Seahawks). Where would you like to see these matchups during the season: towards the beginning of the schedule, in the middle of the season, at the back end of the schedule, or spread out throughout the season?

5. Along similar lines as the previous question, where do you like the Steelers bye week to fall? Last year it was in Week 9 where the Steelers had an 8-9 split of their season. What do you think is the ideal split?

6. What are your thoughts on having “breakfast for dinner”? If you are in favor of it, what do you think is the best breakfast food to have at dinner time? If it’s not your thing, what don’t you like about it?

