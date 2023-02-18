Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: 99 Luftballoons

As I write this I am listening to some 80’s alterative. And it hit me, sometimes life is pretty funny. I mean pop stars that can tell the future?
Who knew?
“...Back at the base, sparks in the software
Flash the message “Something’s out there...” ”
I mean, maybe this is why the weather folks are never right?
- Earlier this week, Dave reflected on the trade for Minkah. (If you missed the article I recommend you take a minute to enjoy.) He reviewed the final results of the trade and it is clear that it was amongst Kevin Colbert’s finest moments. What would you say was KC’s crowning moment?
- If you care to reflect on the Steelers 2022 and had to assign it a movie title. What are you going with? Please support your answer. Bonus marks will be assigned for Bruce Willis movies...
- The XFL is here, er ah back. Ummm, what? Anyway, what is your interest level? What excites you the most or why are you in the couldn’t be bothered camp?
- Just me and the human vacuum (teenage son) for dinner tonight. Man, I miss the days of two burgers plus sides and salad for dinner. What is your best eating story?
- Speaking of said dinner tonight. He has requested broccoli as one of our veggies. Give us your go-to veg recipe and, no, it doesn’t have to be broccoli!
Loading comments...