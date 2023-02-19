Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Steelers podcasts shows, Sunday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

State of the Steelers: Calm Before the Storm

There’s going to be a frenzy of activity for the ship that is the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the seas are calm at this juncture. This is the main topic of conversation with Steel Curtain Network’s Daniel Jay on the State of the Steelers.

Show Rundown:

Steelers News and Notes

The Steelers seas are calm, but not for long

The Homies: First Friday of the offseason, so let the games begin

First Friday of the off season brings about a lot of change. Join Tate, Big-G, B-Dirt and Pay as they get into next year 29 weeks away from opening kickoff. Join host Kevin Tate and his Homie crew Brandon “B-Dirt” Herriott, Pay Saunders & Shawn “Big-G” Gurley from the “KnoItAllz” podcast in a barbershop-type discussion about everything football.

Show Rundown:

New coaching & coordinator hires effect on the team’s draft?

Justin Fields, Lamar Jackson & Texans, Colts #1 pick potential trades

Derek Carr visiting Jets this weekend

Can any of the Steelers, Bengals, Browns, or Ravens play in Super Bowl LVIII?

Way to early 2023 Power Rankings 3) Bengals 11) Ravens 13) Steelers) 21) Browns 31) Bears

Live Chat Question: Now that the Super Bowl is over, tell the Homies what you learned from the 2022 season

Say It with Your Chest (Pay)

Big G’s Burner (Shawn)

Doin’ em Dirty (Brandon)

Whatchu Guys Think? @tateboyfresh

Steelers Touchdown Under: What should be the Steelers main focus right now?

The 2022 NFL season is finally over, with free agency and the draft now the focus for all 32 teams. What should the Steelers be focusing on when it comes to free agency, coaching staff, scouting draft prospects, and more? Join Matty Peverell and Mark Davison as they answer these questions and more, while providing a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success in their chase for a seventh Lombardi, in this latest episode of ‘Touchdown Under’ - BTSC’s Australian sensation.

Show Rundown:

Steelers News and Notes

The main black-and-gold focus

Listen to the show on the player below:

Tune into the latest episode of Touchdown Under, the Australian sensation from the SCN family of podcasts.

The Steelers Week That Was: Setting Reset and Saying Goodbye edition

Take a look back at the week that was in Steel City Football with a recap of the happenings of the week with Steel Curtain Network’s Bryan Anthony Davis.

