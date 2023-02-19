 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A look back at the Steelers week that was: Setting Reset and Saying Goodbye edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 2/12

Wonder if Mama Schofield ever had to do that with Rich and Dave competing. Do you see what good children my sister and I were? We were such sucky athletes that we never had to put our mom through this.

I’m not going to go with amazing, but people liked it enough to make it the 6th most watched Super Bowl Halftime Show. But news flash diehards, the Halftime show is to bring viewers in, it is not for us.

An all-time great until...

Monday 2/13

Translation: Vegas couldn’t deal him. Warning to GMs, answer the phone to talk about your extended warranty on this Carr.

Why are we pining for explanations on the departure of Adrian Klemm a year later? Slow news week.

Tuesday 2/14

Congratulations to Dax Sheppard for the successful transition from acting to the NFL.

The bigger question is, “How does Lamar fit into Monken’s scheme?” I’m not being sarcastic, I don’t know.

Lose the Super Bowl and lose both coordinators. Wonder what JuJu has to say about this.

Kind of bush league, but I can’t wait to see the Hallmark greetings from the Juje for ST. Patty’s Day.

Wednesday 2/15

The epitome of class and grace. You will be missed on the Steelers’ staff, Coach Mitch.

Remember back in 2000 when Dan Snyder brought past-their-primers like Bruce Smith, Deion Sanders, Andre Reed and a cast of others to the then-Redskins? This reminds me of that? Who is next in Denver, Tom Flores and Jimmy Johnson?

Thursday 2/16

Love this guy. Happy B-Day, Bussy.

Friday 2/17

Yeah, I tried to pull that same excuse my freshman year of high school, and my Sophomore year of high school, and.......Well you know?

Another Super Bowl RB with a B-Day. Also, the answer to the trivia question of who spent five hours in a minivan with me back in April of 2006.

Don’t worry, Steelers fans already have Steve Spagnolo penciled in as Assistant Head Coach. He and 97 others.

Wow, this will get people talking in the Iron City. But Omar Khan might do things a tad bit differently.

Saturday 2/18

The Bible? Lebron? I’ll take the regal title with No. 78.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

