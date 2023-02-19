A look back at the Steelers week that was: Setting Reset and Saying Goodbye edition

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 2/12

Andy Vermaut shares:Travis and Jason Kelce's mom, Donna, debuts impressive Super Bowl outfit: Donna Kelce, Travis and Jason Kelces mom, has become somewhat of a celebrity this… https://t.co/xzqE5qjasw Thank you. #ThankYouJournalistsForTheNewsWeGetFromYou #AndyVermautThanksYou pic.twitter.com/2H8XmUwbFm — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) February 13, 2023

Wonder if Mama Schofield ever had to do that with Rich and Dave competing. Do you see what good children my sister and I were? We were such sucky athletes that we never had to put our mom through this.

RIHANNA'S PERFORMANCE WAS AMAZING DURING SUPER BOWL 57 HALFTIME SHOW pic.twitter.com/ZHRJEo1fF3 — Anthony Pearson (@Anthony96538243) February 13, 2023

I’m not going to go with amazing, but people liked it enough to make it the 6th most watched Super Bowl Halftime Show. But news flash diehards, the Halftime show is to bring viewers in, it is not for us.

The Kansas City Chiefs have won the 57th NFL Superbowl, final score 38-35

I was rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles but that was one hell of a game.#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/cAnHUSVvfJ — Balor Club Guy (@TheBalorClubGuy) February 13, 2023

An all-time great until...

Monday 2/13

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Raiders are releasing Derek Carr in advance of his money becoming fully guaranteed. pic.twitter.com/GBYLAdcTl7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 14, 2023

Translation: Vegas couldn’t deal him. Warning to GMs, answer the phone to talk about your extended warranty on this Carr.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Adrian Klemm’s Departure with the Steelers: “Word out of Pittsburgh is that Klemm and offensive coordinator Matt Canada weren't an ideal fit, and head coach Mike Tomlin knew it wouldn't carry into 2022, so he green-lit Klemm's early departure. Tomlin publicly… https://t.co/XByUC49bUn — Blitzburgh (@Blitz_Burgh) February 13, 2023

Why are we pining for explanations on the departure of Adrian Klemm a year later? Slow news week.

Tuesday 2/14

We got our guy. pic.twitter.com/xZJXgfavFY — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 14, 2023

Congratulations to Dax Sheppard for the successful transition from acting to the NFL.

Ravens hire Georgia OC Todd Monken to replace Greg Roman pic.twitter.com/7JHQJuy3iA — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 14, 2023

The bigger question is, “How does Lamar fit into Monken’s scheme?” I’m not being sarcastic, I don’t know.

The Cardinals are finalizing a deal with Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon to become their new HC, per @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/BbubgyalBW — PFF (@PFF) February 14, 2023

Lose the Super Bowl and lose both coordinators. Wonder what JuJu has to say about this.

First off congratulations. Y’all deserve it .This is lame. You was on the way out the league before mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy . He admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like your like that or ever was. But congratulations again! https://t.co/Z3SpMXnP4K — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) February 14, 2023

Kind of bush league, but I can’t wait to see the Hallmark greetings from the Juje for ST. Patty’s Day.

Wednesday 2/15

Assistant head coach John Mitchell has announced his retirement after 29 seasons with the #Steelers. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 15, 2023

The epitome of class and grace. You will be missed on the Steelers’ staff, Coach Mitch.

Comeback? Rex Ryan has emerged as a top candidate for the #Broncos defensive coordinator job, per me and @MikeGarafolo. Ryan has been on ESPN after being fired by the #Bills in 2016. If all goes well, he could be headed back in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/pkPzR7SY1D — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 16, 2023

Remember back in 2000 when Dan Snyder brought past-their-primers like Bruce Smith, Deion Sanders, Andre Reed and a cast of others to the then-Redskins? This reminds me of that? Who is next in Denver, Tom Flores and Jimmy Johnson?

Thursday 2/16

Happy Birthday Bus! @JeromeBettis36

Hope it’s a Jerome Bettis kind of day!#steelers



pic.twitter.com/w714ve9ZKs — Steel Curtain Network (@SteelCNetwork) February 16, 2023

Love this guy. Happy B-Day, Bussy.

Friday 2/17

Toughest schedules in 2022 by average DVOA



1. Jets, 5.7%

2. Steelers, 5.1%

3. Dolphins, 4.8%

4. Bengals, 4.2%

5. Bears, 4.1%

6. Browns, 3.8%

7. Ravens, 3.5%

8. Rams, 3.4%

9. Buccaneers, 2.9%

10. Cardinals, 2.1% — Football Outsiders (@fboutsiders) February 17, 2023

Yeah, I tried to pull that same excuse my freshman year of high school, and my Sophomore year of high school, and.......Well you know?

Happy Birthday to Verron Haynes! Luv those STEELERS! pic.twitter.com/aoYIGL87nA — Robert P Coronado (@Steelerboy23) February 17, 2023

Another Super Bowl RB with a B-Day. Also, the answer to the trivia question of who spent five hours in a minivan with me back in April of 2006.

Once Eric Bieniemy’s deal is finalized with Washington, three of the four OC-DC coordinators from Super Bowl LVII will have changed teams in less than a week:



Bieniemy ▶️ Commanders

Jonathan Gannon ▶️ Cards

Shane Steichen ▶️ Colts — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 17, 2023

Don’t worry, Steelers fans already have Steve Spagnolo penciled in as Assistant Head Coach. He and 97 others.

#NFLRumors: #Rams Jalen Ramsey is expected to be a trade target this offseason.



A few of the teams that could trade for Ramsey are the #Raiders #Steelers #Lions #Chargers pic.twitter.com/DSClKlSzHH — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) February 18, 2023

Wow, this will get people talking in the Iron City. But Omar Khan might do things a tad bit differently.

Saturday 2/18

The Bible? Lebron? I’ll take the regal title with No. 78.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

