Steelers expected to hire former Top 5 draft pick Aaron Curry as linebackers coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a rough offseason when it comes to their coaching staff. Since the team’s season ending with a 9-8 record and just outside the playoffs, the team has lost three coaches.

Assistant wide receivers coach Blaine Stewart went to West Virginia University, Senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach Brian Flores is now the defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings, and long-time defensive line/assistant coach John Mitchell decided to retire.

Losing those three coaches made their already league-low 18 coaching staff dive down to 15 total. As expected, the team is now forced to find ways to fill out those vacancies before the start of the new league year in March.

According to Matt Zenitz, the Steelers are planning on bringing in a linebackers coach by the way of former Top 5 pick Aaron Curry.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to hire former NFL linebacker Aaron Curry as a linebackers coach, sources tell @on3sports.



Curry, the 2009 top-five draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks, was part of the Seahawks’ coaching staff the last four seasons.https://t.co/DlIXY67ten — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 19, 2023

As stated above, Curry was a Top 5 draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2009, and had been on the Seattle coaching staff the past four seasons. The Seahawks official website lists his work with the team as follows:

Aaron Curry enters his first season as assistant defensive line/defensive ends after officially joining the Seahawks coaching staff on March 11, 2020. Curry spent the 2019 season as a coaching assistant.

During his NFL career, Curry spent time with the Seahawks, Oakland Raiders, and New York Giants, where he retired from football in 2013.

Curry began his coaching career at the University of Charlotte where he was a graduate assistant in 2014 and defensive line coach from 2015 to 2018. His time there would have overlapped with both Larry Ogunjobi (2015 & 2016) and Alex Highsmith (2016-2019).

The addition of Curry now bumps the Steelers’ coaching staff total to 16, with the likelihood of them continuing to add more before the start of the new league year on March 13th. With that said, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the remainder of the 2023 offseason.