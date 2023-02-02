Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Thursday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

The Steelers War Room: The Steelers offseason feels like it’s just getting started

Even though the Steelers have been in offseason mode for nearly four weeks, it feels like it is just getting underway. On this week’s episode of The War Room w/ Matty Peverell, join our host playing a little game with the Steelers roster of ‘keep, consider, cut’ putting all involved into the Steelers’ front office as usual. This will be one of the topics discussed as BTSC invites you to heck out our Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matt Peverell in The Steelers War Room. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers in an attempt to put you in the mind of Art Rooney II, Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, Andy Weidl, Sheldon White and Dan Colbert when it comes to personnel.

Rundown of the show:

General Front Office Topics: Salary Cap, Senior Bowl, Pro Bowl

Two Draft Prospect Profiles: JL Skinner SAF Boise State, and Drew Sanders LB Arkansas

Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matty in The Steelers War Room.

The Curtain Call: Coaching Critiques

There’s alot of different things to be said about the Steelers’ Coaching Staff in 2022. The guys from Know Your Enemy move into offseason mode as we all start the process of moving on from 2022 and heading into ‘23. Tonight Shannon White and Geoffrey Benedict look at the Steelers coaching staff from last year and where they stand heading into the 2023 offseason.

News and Notes

The Coaches of Steel moving into 2023

Geoffrey and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: One step forward, two steps back with Diontae Johnson

Last week the challenge was laid out for discovering if Diontae Johnson’s plays of running in the wrong direction netted him overall positive results. With Kyle Chrise stepping to to look at every catch by Johnson in 2022, he joins the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join BTSC’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Special Guest: Kyle Chrise

Does giving ground after the catch net Diontae Johnson positive yards?

When the Steelers finish a season strong, how does the next one start?

and more geeky numbers!

