Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 Exit Interviews: Myles Jack and Robert Spillane

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 NFL season has come to a close. Because the Steelers are among the 31 teams who did not finish fulfilling their ultimate goal, they are in the process of wrapping up their season and moving forward into 2023.

Since the Steelers conduct exit interviews with all their players, we here at BTSC thought we would do the same. By outlining two players each day, we will be able to look at their season in retrospect as well as looking toward the future. Since Coach Tomlin has previously stated he starts his interviews with rookies, first year players, and those heading into free agency, we will do the same. To start, I paired a potential free agent with players on rookie contracts. Now that the rookie contracts are done, I’ll pair a player under contract with a free agent as we work through this process to eventually cover the entire Steelers roster.

Next up are linebackers Myles Jack and Robert Spillane.

Myles Jack

Position: Linebacker

Years with the Steelers: 1

Years in the NFL: 7

Contract Status: Signed through 2023

Contract Details: $11,250,000 salary cap hit for 2023. Would cost the Steelers $3,250,000 in dead money if released and would save $8,000,000.

Games played in 2022: 15 regular season

Games started in 2022: 13 regular season

Snaps (regular season): 692 (defense), 55 (special teams)

PFF score: 53.6 (65th of 81)

Notable stats: Jack led the Steelers with 104 tackles in 2022 with 3 being for loss as well as 3 passes defensed.

Notes: It was somewhat of a mixed bag for Myles Jack with the Steelers in 2022. Coming out of a bye week, it was obvious Jack was not playing at 100% and did not even appear in the Steelers Week 10 game despite getting a helmet. With the production falling off toward the end of the season, was it due to injury or simply who Myles Jack is at this point in his career? With the only other option currently under contract at inside linebacker being Mark Robinson, the Steelers would have to make other moves at the position if they wanted to save the $8 million they would get towards the salary cap by releasing Jack. So while some think it would be wise to let him go, not having an answer at the position would be even worse.

Robert Spillane

Position: Linebacker

Years with the Steelers: 4

Years in the NFL: 5

Contract Status: Free Agent

Contract Details: Contract expiring with no dead money.

Games played in 2022: 16 regular season

Games started in 2022: 5 regular season

Snaps (regular season): 588 (defense), 134 (special teams)

PFF score: 52.5 (69th of 81)

Notable stats: Spillane had 79 tackles in 2022, 4 of which were for loss. Spillane had 1.0 sacks and 4 passes defensed.

Notes: Used as the Steelers dime linebacker throughout the large portion of the season, Robert Spillane played every defensive snap in five of the last eight games and every snap over the last four games. Although many look at him as a liability in coverage, the Steelers employ him in this role based on his high football IQ and the ability for others to know that’s Spillane will be where he supposed to be. After using the RFA tender on Spillane last season, the Steelers will have to see how much they want to invest at linebacker for him to continue in 2023 and beyond. Will the Steelers invest in Spillane, or will they use the money on someone else in hopes of an upgrade?

