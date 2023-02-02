2023 NFL Pro Bowl Skills Challenge: Events, time and how to watch

The NFL regular season is long gone, and the only thing left remaining of the NFL Playoffs is the Super Bowl. Well, that’s if you don’t count the Pro Bowl. Yes, the Pro Bowl.

The league made the decision to turn the game into more of a skills competition than an overrated game of two-hand touch, as it was in the past. This means the events take place over two days, one of which is today, Thursday.

Here is how to check out all the latest events coming out of the Pro Bowl festivities:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

When: Thursday

TV: ESPN

The event continue on Sunday.

Time: 3 p.m. ET

When: Sunday

TV: ESPN

So, do you want to know what exactly will be going down on these two days? Here is a rundown below:

The Pro Bowl Games - Thursday events

This year, the Pro Bowl has shifted to a Pro Bowl Games format, with events taking place over two days, leading up to 7-on-7 flag football games, rather than the traditional game, on Sunday.

The first night of competition takes place on Thursday night, with the following events:

Pro Bowl Dodgeball

Lightning Round

Longest Drive

Precision Passing

Best Catch - First Round

The Pro Bowl Games - Sunday events

The Pro Bowl Games conclude on Sunday with four more skills challenges, as well as three different 7-on-7 flag football games. At the end, the winning conference will be determined.

Best Catch - Finale

Gridiron Gauntlet

Move the Chains

Kick Tac Toe

7-on-7 Flag Games

So, are you watching? If so, feel free to use the comment section to talk about the events with fellow fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black-and-gold this offseason.